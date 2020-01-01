A Message from UWPD

Like too many social institutions within the United States, the history of policing is stained by its complicity in perpetuating racial injustice. Over the course of its history, policing has played a direct role in the preservation of slavery, segregation, political corruption, xenophobia, the infringement of constitutional rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, and the destabilization of communities via mass incarceration. Today, instances of police brutality such as those involving George Floyd are tragic reminders of the continued ubiquity of systemic racism in our country.

These are uncomfortable truths, but truths that are nonetheless acknowledged by the UW-Madison Police Department.

We acknowledge the justified pain, anger, frustration, and resentment our community — particularly our Black community — is feeling right now. We acknowledge the fear and distrust. We acknowledge the cumulative weight of our history. We acknowledge the need to listen, empathize, and actively combat injustice within our community. We acknowledge the importance of actions over words on the path to lasting reconciliation.

In that spirit, our community is encouraged to review the following two sections of content. The first section highlights some core practices, policies etc. that have already been adopted and operationalized by the department. This list is not exhaustive, and it also does not suggest our work is done. Rather, it should help orient our community to current practices within the department, including how these practices align with Campaign Zero’s police reform recommendations. The second section will lay out the vision for a comprehensive action plan for identifying, implementing, and continually assessing needed change.

From our community, we ask for two things—openness and hope. We ask for the openness to learn about and engage with your police department as well as navigate the messiness of change alongside the men and women here at the UWPD who are committed to the values of justice and service. We also ask for the hope that, despite the darkness of our shared history, we might find redemption in our future for the benefit of each other and those who come after us.